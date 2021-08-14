Lao PM opposes politics interfering with COVID-19 origin tracing

Xinhua) 16:46, August 14, 2021

VIENTIANE, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Political factors should not influence efforts to uncover the origins of COVID-19, said Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh.

Politicizing origin tracing is inhumane, and scientists from all countries must work together to find out why the disease occured in the first place, said the Lao Prime Minister when interviewed by Xinhua and other Chinese media here on Friday.

"We need to know the facts so that we can solve the problem, and if we do not know the truth but just to shirk our responsibilities, we can not win over the fight against the disease," said Phankham.

The novel coronavirus has mutated into a variety of strains, with the Delta strain especially transmissible, Phankham said, noting that science and not politics should guide efforts to uncover the virus' origins and understand its mutations.

Phankham also reiterated a statement issued by the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 26, which called for "concerted and genuine cooperation and partnership among nations across the world."

The statement said politicizing the tracing of COVID-19's origins should be avoided, because such a complex matter requires objective, transparent, inclusive and purely science-based work.

