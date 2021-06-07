Guangzhou residents urged to stay local amid COVID-19 resurgence

June 07, 2021

Staff members of a property management company deliver online shopping goods ordered by residents under home quarantine at a residential area at Liwan District of Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, June 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

GUANGZHOU, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Sunday asked its residents not to leave the city unless necessary as a precaution against the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

The city's headquarters on COVID-19 control and prevention also said starting on Monday noon, those leaving the city must provide a negative nucleic acid testing result within 48 hours before departure.

China's Guangdong Province on Saturday registered seven locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three locally transmitted asymptomatic cases, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

All of the confirmed and asymptomatic cases were reported in the provincial capital Guangzhou, it said.

The city has reported a total of 94 infections, including 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 asymptomatic carriers in the latest round of COVID-19 resurgence starting on May 21.

On Saturday, Guangzhou expanded its latest nucleic acid testing drive to cover all residents, after another four districts announced the launch of all-inclusive tests.

