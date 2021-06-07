Home>>
How a Chinese city with 18 million people conducts COVID-19 screening
(Xinhua) 08:58, June 07, 2021
The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou is screening all its 18 million residents for COVID-19, after a recent resurgence of the pandemic.
