Temporary laboratories for nucleic acid testing to put into use in Guangzhou
(Xinhua) 09:53, June 03, 2021
Temporary laboratories for nucleic acid testing are seen in a stadium in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, June 1, 2021. Four nucleic acid testing laboratories, with each unit covering an area of 210 square meters, were erected in early morning on June 2, and are about to put into use on June 3. The laboratories are able to test over 120,000 samples a day, which will significantly improve the city's testing capability. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
