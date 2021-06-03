Volunteers deliver food, necessities for people under home quarantine in Guangzhou
A volunteer in charge of delivering necessities for residents under home quarantine helps another volunteer write her name on the protective suit at a residential area at Liwan District of Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, June 2, 2021. Guangzhou has tightened anti-epidemic measures in parts of the city to curb the recent COVID-19 resurgence, local authorities said Tuesday. The city has implemented closed-off management on the Zhongnan subdistrict as well as 37 other locations and their surroundings. People in these areas must follow strict quarantine measures and stay indoors. Residents join the volunteer team, delivering food, necessities and epidemic prevention materials for people under home quarantine. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
