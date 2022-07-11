Languages

Monday, July 11, 2022

Witness stunning scenery inside Wulingyuan Scenic Area in central China’s Hunan

(People's Daily Online) 15:29, July 11, 2022
Photo shows a miniature sightseeing train inside the Wulingyuan Scenic and Historic Interest Area, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site located in Zhangjiajie city, central China’s Hunan Province. (Photo/Wu Yongbing)

