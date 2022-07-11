Slackline walkers compete at Zhangjiajie National Forest Park
Slackline walkers dressed in traditional Chinese costumes compete at Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central China's Hunan Province, July 10, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Yongbing)
A total of 10 slackline walkers took part in the in the high-altitude slackline competition in Huangshizhai from July 9 - 10, 2022 in Hunan.
A slackline walker competes at Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in central China's Hunan Province, July 10, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Yongbing)
