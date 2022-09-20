Outdoor enthusiasts enjoy rope swing with 335m drop in China's Zhangjiajie

People's Daily Online) 17:27, September 20, 2022

An outdoor enthusiast takes part in a high-altitude rope swing challenge held by Wulingyuan Scenic Area in Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo/Wu Yongbing)

Wulingyuan Scenic Area in Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province, held its first high-altitude rope swing challenge from Sept. 12 to 15, which attracted 50 outdoor enthusiasts.

Participants enjoyed the extreme sport by jumping off of a cliff and swinging above a valley between the Bailong Elevator, the world's tallest outdoor elevator, and the beautiful terraced fields in the scenic area. Spanning 691 meters, the swing had a vertical drop of 335 meters to the bottom of the valley.

