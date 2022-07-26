Xinhua sports photos of the week

Xinhua) 15:14, July 26, 2022

Feng Bin of China celebrates after winning the women's discus throw final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Sweden's Armand Duplantis competes during the men's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Feng Bin of China celebrates after winning the women's discus throw final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Front) looks back as he sprints to the finish line during the men's 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)