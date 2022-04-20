2022 Asian Wrestling Championships kick off in Mongolia's capital

Xinhua)

Sonoda Arata (L) of Japan competes against Khuderbulga Dorjkhand of Mongolia during the men's Greco-Roman 130kg quarterfinal at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, April 19, 2022. (Photo by Suriya/Xinhua)

ULAN BATOR, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships kicked off in Ulan Bator's Buyant-Ukhaa Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

More than 250 Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestlers from 22 countries and regions including Mongolia, Japan, Iran, India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and South Korea are participating in the championships, organizers said, adding that the event is the first to be held in Mongolia in 21 years.

The 35th edition of the Asian Wrestling Championships will last until Sunday.

