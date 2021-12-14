Jiangsu issues guideline on high-quality development of sports standardization construction

Xinhua) 16:15, December 14, 2021

NANJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu has issued a guideline on promoting the high-quality development of sports standardization construction in different sectors.

According to the guideline, by 2025, Jiangsu will issue and implement a series of sports standards to create a standard system with local characteristics. Among them, standards of national fitness programs, competitive sports, sports industry and sports management should all be met.

In addition, the province will develop five sports standardization demonstration projects and different sports standardization service agencies. It will also set up a technical committee for provincial sports standardization and a sports standardization work system.

The guideline contains ten major tasks in standardization construction, including national fitness programs, venue management, sports training services, sports equipment manufacture and sports talents nurturing.

Furthermore, in light of recent sports safety concerns, the guideline proposed to improve the level of sports safety standardization and formulate management requirements of emergency plans for large-scale sports events and high-risk sports events, in order to strengthen the quality control and safety risk prevention of event operation.

