Inter humiliates Roma in Serie A

Xinhua) 14:02, December 05, 2021

Inter Milan's Nicol Barella (L) vies with Roma's Bryan Cristante during a Serie A football match between AS Roma and Inter Milan in Rome, Italy, on Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

ROME, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The highly-anticipated Serie A fixture between Inter Milan and Roma on Saturday turned out to be one-sided, as the Nerazzurri won 3-0 away including a Hakan Calhanoglu's magic, hammering the capital team led by Inter's former coach Jose Mourinho.

Inter entered into the Stadio Olimpico with four Serie A victories in a row, and it ran riots on Saturday's match as it sealed the win by the half-time.

The defending champion went ahead in the 14th minute in a spectacular style, as Calhanoglu's in-swinging corner nutmegged goalkeeper Rui Patricio and went into the net.

The away side doubled the lead minutes later, Calhanoglu was involved again as the Turk squared for Edin Dzeko to score against his old club.

Denzel Dumfries put the icing on Inter's cake in the 39th minute when Alessandro Bastoni floated in a cross from the left, the Dutchman outpaced Matias Vina for a diving header.

AC Milan also got the job done in the first-half, as a pair of strikes from Franck Kessie and Alexis Saelemaekers surged it to dominate Salernitana 2-0 at San Siro.

The win, coupled with Napoli's 3-2 home defeat to Atalanta, send the Rossoneri to the top of the table with 38 point, Inter Milan also catapulted themselves into second, while Napoli dropped to third.

Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko (2nd R) scores a goal during a Serie A football match between AS Roma and Inter Milan in Rome, Italy, on Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko (L) vies with Roma's Gianluca Mancini during a Serie A football match between AS Roma and Inter Milan in Rome, Italy, on Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries (R) celebrates his goal during a Serie A football match between AS Roma and Inter Milan in Rome, Italy, on Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

