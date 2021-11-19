Winter sports gain in popularity in N. China's county

Xinhua) 16:14, November 19, 2021

Winter sports have become a hit in the county of Zhuolu, north China's Hebei Province as more and more teenagers are keen to pick up skis and snowboards.

As of now, two sports-themed schools have been set up to train students for programs like roller skating, ice hockey and curling.

The county now has more than 300 winter sports coaches at different levels, with about 20,000 primary or middle school students participating in the ice and snow sports every year.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is expected to take place in Beijing from Feb. 4 to 20.

