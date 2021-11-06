China firmly opposes politicization of sports: spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday said that China firmly opposes the politicization of sports, urging the United States to cease making irresponsible remarks on the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to media reports that the U.S. State Department has urged China not to limit freedom of movement and access for journalists and to ensure that they remain safe and able to report freely.

Noting that China has adopted an open attitude in hosting the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Wang said that China has welcomed media from all countries to follow and cover the games ever since preparations began.

He said the organizing committee has briefed media on preparation work via media salons, news conferences and other means, so as to provide better services for media.

"We welcome media from all countries to report on the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics," Wang said, adding that more than 2,500 reporters and photographers have so far submitted applications to register.

The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will ensure journalists have freedom of coverage in accordance with the host city agreement and China's relevant policies, and China will always facilitate and help foreign journalists in news reporting in China, Wang said.

News reporting on topics including venue construction, event organization and supporting work is conducive to the improvement of the organization and operations of the games, Wang said.

"However, we firmly oppose the politicization of sports, strong ideological bias against China, and the fabrication of fake news and misinformation under the pretext of news freedom to distort and slander China and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics," Wang said.

He urged the United States to respect the Olympic spirit, act on the Olympic motto of "together," and cease making irresponsible remarks for the sake of advancing the Olympic Movement and protecting the interests of athletes from all countries, including the United States.

