China's naturalized forward Fei Nanduo to miss Guam match through injury in World Cup qualifier

Xinhua) 09:37, May 30, 2021

SUZHOU, China, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China forward Fei Nanduo will sit out his side's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Guam on Sunday due to injury, head coach Li Tie confirmed.

The Brazil-born 28-year-old, who is yet to play for his adopted nation, was rumored to have pulled a leg muscle during training on Friday.

Li did not reveal what injury the Guangzhou FC player suffered, but confirmed that he would miss the Guam game.

"An accident happened to him two days before the match, and we took him to hospital to have a check. I don't think he can play this match," Li said.

"We will see if he can play the following matches, we will decide based on the advice of the doctors," he added.

China will host all the remaining Asian Group A qualifying matches from May 30 to June 15 in Suzhou, where the hosts will face Guam, the Philippines, the Maldives and Syria in succession.

China is currently eight points adrift of group leaders Syria and only leads the third-placed Philippines on goal difference.

