Keeping focused vital against Guam, says Chinese midfielder

May 25, 2021

Wu Xi (L) of Jiangsu Suning celebrates for victory after the 18th round match between Jiangsu Suning and Shanghai SIPG at 2020 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) Suzhou Division in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

SUZHOU, Jiangsu, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese players need to keep focused in their World Cup qualifier against Guam since it is their first competitive match in over a year, said Chinese midfielder Wu Xi on Tuesday.

The Chinese squad on Tuesday began their preparations for the match against Guam, which will be held in five days, according to Wu.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Chinese team have not played any competitive matches since Li Tie took over as head coach in January of 2019.

"Considering we did not play international matches for a long time, I think it is vital for us to keep focused on the game against Guam," Wu noted.

"Our team worked out a particular plan for the Guam game. Our coaching staff also sent a dossier including some video clips about the key players of our rival teams to every one of our players," he said.

China beat Guam 7-0 in the first leg on October 10, 2019.

China will host all remaining Asian Group A matches from May 30 to June 15 in Suzhou, where the hosts will face Guam, the Philippines, the Maldives, and Syria in succession.

China is currently eight points adrift of group leader Syria and only leads the Philippines, which is in third place on goal difference.

