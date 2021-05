Italian Serie A: Napoli vs. Udinese

Xinhua) 16:31, May 12, 2021

Napoli's Amir Rrahmani (L) and Victor Osimhen (C) vie with Udinese's Nahuel Molina during a Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Udinese in Naples, Italy, May 11, 2021.The match ended 5-1. (Xinhua/Stringer)

