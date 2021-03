Players of Germany attend training session in Dusseldorf

Xinhua

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen of Germany attends a training session in Dusseldorf, Germany, March 30, 2021. Germany is to play against North Macedonia in a FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier match in Germany's Duisburg on March 31. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

