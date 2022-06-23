Chinese Olympic Committee's Olympic Day campaign boosts sports enthusiasm

June 23, 2022

In honor of its 36th Olympic Day, the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) launched an online campaign themed "Together for a Better World."

The campaign launched on multiple online platforms on June 8, with the aim of stimulating people's enthusiasm for physical fitness and spreading the Olympic spirit.

Jointly invited by the COC and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), nearly 100 Olympic champions, world champions and sporting celebrities initiated sports-related challenges online.

Meanwhile, the campaign has also aroused awareness of public welfare. The COC will donate 160,000 RMB (23,840 U.S. dollars) worth of sports equipment and supplies to elementary and middle schools in Fanshi and Dai County of Shanxi Province and Zhijin of Guizhou Province respectively, to support local youth sports and Olympic development.

In order to celebrate the founding of the IOC at the Sorbonne, Paris, on June 23, 1894, where Pierre de Coubertin revived the Olympic Games, the Olympic Day was adopted at the 42nd IOC Session in St Moritz, Switzerland, in 1948 and first celebrated that same year on June 23.

Since 1987, the COC has been actively participating in the IOC's Olympic Day celebration by carrying out various forms of activities for 36 consecutive years.

