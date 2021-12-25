Yearender: Sports' key words from 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the world, the sporting events of 2021 made people cherish the power of solidarity more than ever.

We tasted sweetness and bitterness, we bade farewell and extended welcomes, and we shared pity and hope. With the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics just around the corner, people will gather "Together for a Shared Future" under the Olympic flag.

-- "Together"

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved adding "together" into the Olympic motto this July, and the new Olympic motto now reads "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together".

The change in the Olympic motto recognizes the unifying power of sports and the importance of solidarity, as the world needs solidarity more than ever.

This is the first time the Olympic motto has been updated since 1894, stressing the IOC's goal of encouraging greater global solidarity through sport.

The Tokyo Olympics was one of the major global events to bring the world together since the outbreak of COVID-19. Athletes from more than 200 countries and regions gathered, not only for competition, but also to interpret the meaning of "together".

The upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics is another important opportunity to demonstrate international cooperation and togetherness.

-- Breakthrough

The Chinese delegation brought home 38 gold, 32 silver and 18 bronze medals at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Sprinter Su Bingtian set a new Asian record of 9.83 seconds in the men's 100m semifinal, becoming the first Chinese to compete in the men's 100m final at the Olympic Games.

Four-time Olympian Gong Lijiao's victory in the women's shot put marked China's first Olympic gold in field events, and Liu Shiying delivered Asia's first gold medal in the women's javelin.

-- Revision of sports law

A number of laws were introduced to regulate the development of sports in 2021.

China's lawmakers reviewed a draft revision to the country's Law on Physical Culture and Sports in October. The draft revision aims to deepen reforms in sports, better protect people's rights in sports, and provide a strong legislative guarantee for promoting the high-quality development of sports.

According to a circular issued by the State Council, China will further promote sports development in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, aiming to further improve the public service system, make it more convenient for people to participate in physical exercise, and inspire the public's enthusiasm for sports.

-- Farewell

Several sporting icons decided to draw the curtain on their professional careers in 2021.

Chinese women's volleyball team's head coach Jenny Lang Ping quit her post when her contact expired at the end of August. Lang's team finished their Tokyo 2020 campaign with two wins and three defeats, failing to make it into the quarterfinals. Although Lang had regrets, she felt "satisfied and happy when recalling her career both as coach and player".

33-year-old FC Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from professional football due to a heart complaint, and Spanish basketball legend Pau Gasol finally retired at the ripe old age of 41.

China's Grand Slam winning paddler Ding Ning also announced her retirement and will now pursue a Master's degree at Peking University.

-- Comeback

It seemed a surprise to see 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo re-join Manchester United and Lionel Messi win the Ballon d'Or award for a record-extending seventh time.

Both Ronaldo and Messi were coming to the end of their careers, but both gave the lie to their advancing years.

Messi also helped Argentina win the Copa America this summer, ending his long title drought with his national team.

-- Bitterness

It still tasted bitter for Chinese football in 2021, for both men's and women's national teams.

China's men qualified for the final round of FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, but reaching the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals now seems a forlorn hope.

China has only five points from six games so far and ranks fifth in the six-team group. With four games remaining, the Chinese team has only a glimmer of hope of reaching the 2022 World Cup.

With star player Wang Shuang leading the line, China's women booked a spot at Tokyo 2020, but their performance in Japan exposed lots of problems, as they ended their journey with one draw and two defeats.

The once-booming Chinese Super League has looked shaky this season, after six clubs including last season's champion Jiangsu Suning dissolved before the start of the new season, and many big-name overseas players left China.

-- Esports

China's EDward Gaming edged defending champions DWG KIA of South Korea 3-2 to win the 2021 League of Legend (LoL) World Championship, creating a huge stir on social media.

Esports was included in China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), and several cities, including Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu and Chongqing, issued documents to develop the esports industry. For the first time, Esports will also be an official event at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

-- "Together for a Shared Future"

Beijing 2022 sent out invitations worldwide with the unveiling of "Together for a Shared Future" as its official motto on September 17.

As the Beijing 2022 organizers explained, "Together" depicts how mankind stays strong when facing adversity, and points out the solution to overcome those difficulties and create a better future. "For a Shared Future" embodies a vision for a better life and conveys hope and confidence.

"The motto advocates a universal goal of unity, peace, progress and inclusiveness. It's the Chinese interpretation of the newly revised Olympic motto of 'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together,'" read an official press release.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will run from February 4 to 20, with the Winter Paralympics following between March 4 and 13.

