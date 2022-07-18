Home>>
Dazzling skipping skills
(People's Daily App) 10:58, July 18, 2022
Skipping is not mere child's play. This man mixes up his skipping with criss-crosses, fancy feet and more moves you wouldn't ever expect. He even skips like he's riding a horse.
(Produced by Lin Ziwei and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
