Dazzling skipping skills

(People's Daily App) 10:58, July 18, 2022

Skipping is not mere child's play. This man mixes up his skipping with criss-crosses, fancy feet and more moves you wouldn't ever expect. He even skips like he's riding a horse.

(Produced by Lin Ziwei and Cheng Ming)

