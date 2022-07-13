Beijing to resume on-site sporting events
BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will resume on-site sporting events starting on Tuesday, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports.
Administrative districts of the city with low risk of COVID-19 will be allowed to hold sports events with less than 1,000 people (including staff and spectators). For sporting events with more than 1,000 people, organizers need to report to the government for evaluation and permission, read an announcement posted online on Monday evening by the bureau.
Sports events will not be held in districts of the city with COVID-19 medium and high-risk areas. And people from medium and high-risk areas without valid health codes and trip codes will not be allowed to participate in on-site sporting events.
Basic epidemic prevention and control measures are necessary for every on-site event.
Organizers are required to disclose the basic information 30 days ahead.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese social sports instructor strives to get more people into sports
- Chinese Olympic Committee's Olympic Day campaign boosts sports enthusiasm
- 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships kick off in Mongolia's capital
- Feature: Beijing Normal University pioneers integrating sports, education
- Added value of China's sports industry tops 1.07 trln yuan in 2020
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.