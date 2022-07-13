Beijing to resume on-site sporting events

Xinhua) 16:14, July 13, 2022

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will resume on-site sporting events starting on Tuesday, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports.

Administrative districts of the city with low risk of COVID-19 will be allowed to hold sports events with less than 1,000 people (including staff and spectators). For sporting events with more than 1,000 people, organizers need to report to the government for evaluation and permission, read an announcement posted online on Monday evening by the bureau.

Sports events will not be held in districts of the city with COVID-19 medium and high-risk areas. And people from medium and high-risk areas without valid health codes and trip codes will not be allowed to participate in on-site sporting events.

Basic epidemic prevention and control measures are necessary for every on-site event.

Organizers are required to disclose the basic information 30 days ahead.

