"Teacher Small" makes big contributions to elderly sports

13:13, August 07, 2022 By Yao Youming and Zhao Yingbo ( Xinhua

XI'AN, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Wang Shuying, better known as her nickname "Teacher Small", is instructing her students to play Taiji softball (Rouliqiu) on Saturday morning in the Tongchuan City Sports Park in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The 62-year-old is now known for coaching Rouliqiu in the city.

Wang was forced to retire at the age of 45 in 2005 when she was constantly bothered by neck and back problems.

After the retirement, She once watched Taiji softball performance on television and was attracted by performers' elegant movements. She then started to learn the newly developed sport, which combines some ball skills and principles of Taijiquan.

"In Tongchuan, only a few people played Taiji softball in 2007. In order to improve my skills, I went to many cities to look for teachers. I also learnt it online," Wang told Xinhua.

Later, she decided to bring the charm of the sport to more people.

In 2011, Wang was hired as a Taiji softball instructor in a local tutorial school for elderly people, and more people found the fun of the sport under her guidance.

Sometimes Wang had to go to six different places in one day to introduce Taiji softball to communities.

Her efforts paid off. In 2014, the Tongchuan Sports Association for the Elderly team won a title at the Taiji softball China Open in Xi'an.

"Now we have many opportunities to compete. These opportunities have broadened our perspectives and helped us develop our skills," Wang said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang had fewer opportunities to instruct her students in person, but she filmed some videos for instructing them and helping them keep healthy at home.

"Taiji softball can be played at home. I hope more people can enjoy learning Taiji softball. I believe by doing this sport, people can overcome psychological impacts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic," Wang said.

"Hopefully I can bring health and happiness to more people," she concluded.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)