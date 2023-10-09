In pics: farmers dry golden-silk jujubes on sunny day in E China's Shandong

Photo shows a bird's-eye view of sun-drying fields of golden-silk jujubes in Laoling city, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Photo/Jia Peng)

Farmers dried golden-silk jujubes on Oct. 8, a sunny day, in Laoling city, east China's Shandong Province, creating a scene of a bountiful harvest.

Laoling is known for its golden-silk jujubes. According to statistics, the city is home to core planting areas of jujubes spanning 106,000 mu (7,066 hectares).

So far, the city has nurtured 19 jujube processing companies, six jujube-related e-commerce companies, and over 2,000 brick-and-mortar stores and online stores selling jujube products. The annual output of golden-silk jujubes in the city reached 90 million kilograms, generating total output worth 3.52 billion yuan ($489 million).

