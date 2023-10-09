In pics: farmers dry golden-silk jujubes on sunny day in E China's Shandong
Photo shows a bird's-eye view of sun-drying fields of golden-silk jujubes in Laoling city, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2023. (Photo/Jia Peng)
Farmers dried golden-silk jujubes on Oct. 8, a sunny day, in Laoling city, east China's Shandong Province, creating a scene of a bountiful harvest.
Laoling is known for its golden-silk jujubes. According to statistics, the city is home to core planting areas of jujubes spanning 106,000 mu (7,066 hectares).
So far, the city has nurtured 19 jujube processing companies, six jujube-related e-commerce companies, and over 2,000 brick-and-mortar stores and online stores selling jujube products. The annual output of golden-silk jujubes in the city reached 90 million kilograms, generating total output worth 3.52 billion yuan ($489 million).
Photos
Related Stories
- Autumn harvest in full swing across China
- Autumn harvest in full swing in Xinjiang
- 20,000 hectares of apples enter harvest season in Yichuan County, NW China
- In pics: Autumn harvest in Renshou, SW China's Sichuan
- Activities held during 6th Chinese farmers' harvest festival
- Autumn harvest in full swing across China
- Longyan of SE China's Fujian reaps bountiful harvest of pomelo
- In pics: villagers holds ceremony for harvesting rice in C China's Hunan
- In pics: villagers harvest rice in E China's Jiangxi
- In pics: rice thrives in C China's Hunan, indicating bumper harvest
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.