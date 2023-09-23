We Are China

Activities held during 6th Chinese farmers' harvest festival

Xinhua) 20:57, September 23, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2023 shows farmers harvesting rice in paddy fields of Kuzongqiao Township, Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province.

Farming-themed activities are held across the country during the sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2023 shows hot peppers and corns being dried under the sun at Guifeng Village of Youxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Farming-themed activities are held across the country during the sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A child looks at corns being dried under the sun at Guifeng Village of Youxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 23, 2023.

Farming-themed activities are held across the country during the sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2023 shows a farmer drying grains in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Farming-themed activities are held across the country during the sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)

A child learns to use a sickle to harvest rice in a paddy field in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2023.

Farming-themed activities are held across the country during the sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Farmers harvest rice in a paddy field in Luoping County of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 23, 2023.

Farming-themed activities are held across the country during the sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Photo by Mao Hong/Xinhua)

Citizens catch crabs in a paddy field in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2023.

Farming-themed activities are held across the country during the sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)