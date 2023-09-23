Activities held during 6th Chinese farmers' harvest festival
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2023 shows farmers harvesting rice in paddy fields of Kuzongqiao Township, Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province.
Farming-themed activities are held across the country during the sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2023 shows hot peppers and corns being dried under the sun at Guifeng Village of Youxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province.
Farming-themed activities are held across the country during the sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
A child looks at corns being dried under the sun at Guifeng Village of Youxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 23, 2023.
Farming-themed activities are held across the country during the sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2023 shows a farmer drying grains in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
Farming-themed activities are held across the country during the sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)
A child learns to use a sickle to harvest rice in a paddy field in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2023.
Farming-themed activities are held across the country during the sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Farmers harvest rice in a paddy field in Luoping County of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 23, 2023.
Farming-themed activities are held across the country during the sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Photo by Mao Hong/Xinhua)
Citizens catch crabs in a paddy field in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2023.
Farming-themed activities are held across the country during the sixth Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Autumn harvest in full swing across China
- Longyan of SE China's Fujian reaps bountiful harvest of pomelo
- In pics: villagers holds ceremony for harvesting rice in C China's Hunan
- In pics: villagers harvest rice in E China's Jiangxi
- In pics: rice thrives in C China's Hunan, indicating bumper harvest
- Autumn harvest in full swing across China
- Bumper harvest of aquatic products in NW China
- Fujian coast awash in aquaculture
- Prickly waterlily seeds become major industry of district in Huaian, E China's Jiangsu
- Autumn harvest begins in Heilongjiang
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.