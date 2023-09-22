In pics: villagers holds ceremony for harvesting rice in C China's Hunan

People's Daily Online) 15:48, September 22, 2023

Photo shows golden paddy fields in Guping township, Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo/Tian Wenguo)

Recently, rice in over 300 mu (20 hectares) of terraced paddy fields became ripe in Guping township, Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County, central China's Hunan Province.

The local government held a ceremony for harvesting rice to celebrate a bumper harvest. Clad in Dong ethnic group traditional costumes, villagers celebrated their rice harvest, attracting visitors.

Starting 2020, the county built a high-yield rice planting base of 1,200 mu, which promotes standardized management and contract farming. Compared to scattered cultivation, the mode cuts production costs of each mu of paddy field by about 300 yuan ($41) and ensures that farmers no longer have to worry about the sales of their rice.

