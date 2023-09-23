Autumn harvest in full swing across China
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 15, 2023 shows reapers harvesting rice in Wenbi Village of Bazhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Fu Haixu/Xinhua)
A farmer harvests rice at a paddy field in Yuduo Township, Qianxi City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Xunchao/Xinhua)
A villager arranges harvested corns at Sanjing Village of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2023 shows villagers harvesting rice in Shanshu Village of Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)
Farmers air newly harvested corns in Songtao Miao Autonomous County in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo by Long Yuanbin/Xinhua)
A villager harvests corns with a reaper at Shunbei Village of Shangqiu City in central China's Henan Province, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Li Heng/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2023 shows villagers harvesting rice with reapers in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)
Farmers air newly harvested paddy rice in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2023. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2023 shows farmers harvesting rice at a paddy field in Qiyanqiao Township, Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)
A farmer operates a harvester at a paddy field in Pujue Township, Songtao Miao Autonomous County in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Long Yuanbin/Xinhua)
