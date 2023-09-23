We Are China

Autumn harvest in full swing across China

(新华网) 17:20, September 23, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 15, 2023 shows reapers harvesting rice in Wenbi Village of Bazhong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Fu Haixu/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests rice at a paddy field in Yuduo Township, Qianxi City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Xunchao/Xinhua)

A villager arranges harvested corns at Sanjing Village of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2023 shows villagers harvesting rice in Shanshu Village of Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

Farmers air newly harvested corns in Songtao Miao Autonomous County in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo by Long Yuanbin/Xinhua)

A villager harvests corns with a reaper at Shunbei Village of Shangqiu City in central China's Henan Province, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Li Heng/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2023 shows villagers harvesting rice with reapers in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

Farmers air newly harvested paddy rice in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 16, 2023. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2023 shows farmers harvesting rice at a paddy field in Qiyanqiao Township, Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

A farmer operates a harvester at a paddy field in Pujue Township, Songtao Miao Autonomous County in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo by Long Yuanbin/Xinhua)

