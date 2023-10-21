Autumn harvest across China

A driverless agricultural machine harvests corn at a farm in Gongzhuling, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2023. China's Jilin Province is embracing the harvest season of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2023 shows farmers harvesting corn at a farm in Gongzhuling, northeast China's Jilin Province. China's Jilin Province is embracing the harvest season of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A farmer checks corn storage in Gongzhuling, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2023. China's Jilin Province is embracing the harvest season of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A driverless agricultural machine harvests corn at a farm in Gongzhuling, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2023. China's Jilin Province is embracing the harvest season of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2023 shows a driverless agricultural machine harvesting corn at a farm in Gongzhuling, northeast China's Jilin Province. China's Jilin Province is embracing the harvest season of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Harvested corn are transferred in Gongzhuling, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2023. China's Jilin Province is embracing the harvest season of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2023 shows farmers transferring harvested corn in Gongzhuling, northeast China's Jilin Province. China's Jilin Province is embracing the harvest season of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A driverless agricultural machine puts harvested corn into a tractor at a farm in Gongzhuling, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2023. China's Jilin Province is embracing the harvest season of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2023 shows a farmer transferring harvested corn in Gongzhuling, northeast China's Jilin Province. China's Jilin Province is embracing the harvest season of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2023 shows a farmer unloading corn to be dried in Dongsheng Village of Zhaodong City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province is embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A farmer delivers newly harvested corn in Dongsheng Village of Zhaodong City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province is embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A farmer prepares a field for future planting in Shangzhi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 18, 2023. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province is embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A farmer loads newly harvested paddy rice in Shangzhi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 18, 2023. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province is embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A farmer prepares a field for future planting in Shangzhi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 18, 2023. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province is embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A farmer drives a farming machine to deliver packed straw in Shangzhi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 18, 2023. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province is embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Xinhua/Wang Dayu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2023 shows a harvester at work in a paddy field in Shangzhi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province is embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2023 shows farmers harvesting corn in Dongsheng Village of Zhaodong City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province is embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A farmer unloads corn to be dried in Dongsheng Village of Zhaodong City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province is embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Xinhua/Wang Dayu)

A farmer transfers harvested corn in Dongsheng Village of Zhaodong City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province is embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Xinhua/Wang Dayu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2023 shows a farmer carrying out moisture retention work in a field in Dongsheng Village of Zhaodong City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province is embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2023 shows a farmer carrying out moisture retention work in a field in Dongsheng Village of Zhaodong City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province is embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A farmer carries out moisture retention work in a field in Dongsheng Village of Zhaodong City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province is embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Xinhua/Wang Dayu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2023 shows a farming machine delivering packed straw in Shangzhi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province is embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A farmer carries out moisture retention work in a field in Dongsheng Village of Zhaodong City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 19, 2023. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province is embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A farmer harvests corn in Changshou Township of Shangzhi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 18, 2023. China's top grain producer Heilongjiang Province is embracing the harvest season of this year while preparing for next year's planting. (Xinhua/Wang Dayu)

