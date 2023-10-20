Magnificent autumn views of Danxia landform in NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 09:19, October 20, 2023
|Photo shows the magnificent scenery of Danxia landform, a landscape characterized by reddish sandstone features, in Changji city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Tao Weiming)
The colorful Danxia landform, a landscape characterized by reddish sandstone features, in Changji city, Changji Hui autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, resembled a magnificent scroll painting after a rainfall recently. It formed a delightful contrast with the snow-capped mountains in the distance.
Due to the ever-changing interplay of light and shadows at the Danxia landform, the same location offers different views at various times of the day, with the colors of the landform changing and appearing the most vibrant during sunrise and sunset.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 30,000 plus Xinjiang-related stories expose how certain Western media fabricate, hype up ‘forced labor’ smear
- Xinjiang starts mechanical cotton harvesting
- 100,000 sheep take medicated bath in Heshuo, NW China's Xinjiang
- Visiting program for young sinologists opens in China's Xinjiang
- Farmers harvest cotton in Korla, NW China's Xinjiang
- Champion's homecoming: Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan dances with family
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.