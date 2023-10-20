Magnificent autumn views of Danxia landform in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:19, October 20, 2023

Photo shows the magnificent scenery of Danxia landform, a landscape characterized by reddish sandstone features, in Changji city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Tao Weiming)

The colorful Danxia landform, a landscape characterized by reddish sandstone features, in Changji city, Changji Hui autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, resembled a magnificent scroll painting after a rainfall recently. It formed a delightful contrast with the snow-capped mountains in the distance.

Due to the ever-changing interplay of light and shadows at the Danxia landform, the same location offers different views at various times of the day, with the colors of the landform changing and appearing the most vibrant during sunrise and sunset.

