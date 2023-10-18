100,000 sheep take medicated bath in Heshuo, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:21, October 18, 2023

Recently, Heshuo county in Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, administered medicated baths to 100,000 local sheep to bolster their resilience to diseases during winter.

Heshuo county conducts medicated baths with the aim of enhancing the immunity of the sheep, particularly in preparation for the colder months. (Chinanews.com/Jiayabatu)

In Xintare township within Heshuo county, herders guided their sheep into medicated baths, aiming to enhance their immune systems, prevent external parasitic diseases, and ensure the livestock's safety throughout the winter season.

Cai Wai, a herder from Xintare who raises more than 300 sheep, places substantial importance on this annual medicated bath event for his livestock.

Early in the morning, he guided the sheep to a designated bathing area. Staff members diligently arranged baths for the sheep, ensuring each individual could soak for a minimum of five minutes.

Sheep are guided to a bathing site. (Chinanews.com/Jiayabatu)

Heshuo county organizes two medicated baths for the sheep annually, one in the spring and another in the autumn, each spanning about a week.

On this occasion, 20,000 sheep have already been provided with a medicated bath, and the remaining treatments are set to be completed within the next five days.

To mitigate the risk of cross-infection, medicated baths are initially administered to healthy sheep, followed sequentially by sub-healthy sheep and those displaying obvious external parasites.

Through enhancing its disease prevention and control capabilities and routinely implementing measures such as centralized immunization, medicated baths, and deworming for livestock, Heshuo county has laid a robust foundation for boosting the income of farmers and herders and nurturing the healthy progression of the livestock industry.

