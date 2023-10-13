Farmers in NW China's Xinjiang harvest sugar beets with agricultural machinery

People's Daily Online) 14:03, October 13, 2023

An agricultural machine harvests sugar beets in a field in Xinyuan county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Teliebieke)

Amid the roar of engines, row after row of sugar beets were pulled from the soil and rolled into agricultural machinery in a field in Xinyuan county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The production of sugar beets in Xinyuan county has been fully mechanized. Each of the automated machines can harvest 150 mu (10 hectares) to 200 mu of sugar beets per day, 100 times to over 150 times more efficient than manual labor. Sugar beet growers can simply sit back and watch machines complete the autumn harvest.

Thanks to the increasingly extensive use of agricultural machinery, Xinyuan county has seen accelerated high-quality development agriculture.

An agricultural machine unloads sugar beets it harvested in a field in Xinyuan county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Huo Rong)

A farmer drives a harvester to harvest sugar beet in a field in Xinyuan county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Zhang Wenting)

A harvester works in a field in Xinyuan county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Teliebieke)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)