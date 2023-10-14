Visiting program for young sinologists opens in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 11:27, October 14, 2023

URUMQI, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- On Friday, 23 young sinologists from 21 countries, including Russia, Egypt, Germany and Ethiopia, attended the opening ceremony of their visiting program in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

During the ceremony held at Xinjiang Normal University, five sinologists from the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, Germany, Argentina and Uzbekistan shared their stories with China based on their experiences and research fields.

Hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the program will last for 21 days, including themed lectures and experience activities as well as field trips in Xinjiang's regional capital of Urumqi, Kashgar Prefecture, the Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji and the city of Turpan.

It is the first time for the Visiting Program for Young Sinologists to be held in Xinjiang. Themed on studies on Belt and Road and national public goods, this year's program is of great importance, said Peng Yubin, deputy director of the international exchange and cooperation bureau, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, at the ceremony.

"We hope that during your study in Xinjiang, young sinologists will learn more about, understand, and fall in love with Xinjiang through exchanges and mutual learning and jointly promote the spread and development of Chinese culture," said Yan Naimin, deputy head of the Xinjiang regional culture and tourism department at the ceremony.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)