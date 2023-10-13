Home>>
Champion's homecoming: Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan dances with family
(People's Daily App) 15:13, October 13, 2023
After winning the Men's 80kg boxing championship at the Asian Games, Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan celebrated by dancing with his parents upon arriving home on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tianchi Lake in NW China's Xinjiang offers its best autumn views of the year
- Golden populus euphratica forest in Xinjiang
- Touching moments at Hangzhou Asian Games
- Petar Porobic, head coach of China's men’s water polo dies on flight back home to Montenegro after Asian Games
- Morning mist transforms wetlands in Zhaosu, China's Xinjiang into 'Chinese ink wash painting'
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.