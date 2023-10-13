Languages

Friday, October 13, 2023

Champion's homecoming: Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan dances with family

(People's Daily App) 15:13, October 13, 2023

After winning the Men's 80kg boxing championship at the Asian Games, Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan celebrated by dancing with his parents upon arriving home on Wednesday.

