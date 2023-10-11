Home>>
Touching moments at Hangzhou Asian Games
By Zhu Yingqi and Di Jingyuan (People's Daily App) 16:19, October 11, 2023
The 19th Asian Games closing ceremony was held in Hangzhou on Sunday with the theme of Enduring Memories of Hangzhou, highlighting the power and unity of sports and the Asian Games. Over the past 16 days, about 12,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions shared unforgettable moments in Hangzhou, marking the third time China hosted the continental multi-sports event, following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Let's review some touching moments at this year's Asiad.
