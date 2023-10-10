Highlights of African Shooting Championship
Tayee Merna of Egypt competes during the final of men's 50m rifle 3 positions during the African Shooting Championship in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Alaa Eddine Azizi of Tunisia competes during the final of men's 50m rifle 3 positions during the African Shooting Championship in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Korayiem Ibrahim of Egypt competes during the final of men's 50m rifle 3 positions during the African Shooting Championship in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Players compete during the final of men's 50m rifle 3 positions during the African Shooting Championship in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Players compete during the final of men's 50m rifle 3 positions during the African Shooting Championship in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Mburu Priscilla of Kenya competes during the final of men's 50m rifle 3 positions during the African Shooting Championship in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
