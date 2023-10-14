We Are China

Farmers harvest cotton in Korla, NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 11:23, October 14, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows farmers harvesting cotton in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

