Farmers harvest cotton in Korla, NW China's Xinjiang
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows farmers harvesting cotton in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
This photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows farmers harvesting cotton in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows farmers harvesting cotton in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows farmers harvesting cotton in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows farmers harvesting cotton in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Champion's homecoming: Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan dances with family
- Farmers in NW China's Xinjiang harvest sugar beets with agricultural machinery
- Tianchi Lake in NW China's Xinjiang offers its best autumn views of the year
- Golden populus euphratica forest in Xinjiang
- Golden populus euphratica forest in Xinjiang
- Morning mist transforms wetlands in Zhaosu, China's Xinjiang into 'Chinese ink wash painting'
- Autumn scenery of desert poplar forest along Tarim River in Xinjiang
- Snowy peaks of Tianshan Mountains in clouds
- Interview: BRI provides Xinjiang with unprecedented new opportunities for development: official
- Journalists from 17 countries visit China's Xinjiang
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.