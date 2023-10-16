We Are China

Autumn scenery of forest park in N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:19, October 16, 2023

Tourists view maple trees at a forest park in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Tourists visit a forest park in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2023 shows the autumn scenery of a forest park in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A staff member patrols a forest park in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A tourist visits a forest park in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Tourists visit a forest park in Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

