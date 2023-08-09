Busy harvest scenes on 'Liqiu,' the first day of autumn

People's Daily Online) 13:53, August 09, 2023

Farmers pick fresh grapes in Huailai county, Zhangjiakou city, north China's Hebei Province, on Aug. 8, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo/Sun Huijun)

On Aug. 8, "Liqiu," the first day of autumn according to the Chinese lunar calendar, was celebrated with scenes of abundant harvest across China. Orchards and farms were brimming with ripe fruits and vegetables, ready to be picked, painting a vibrant picture of prosperity.

During the first half of the year, China enjoyed an adequate supply of vegetables, keeping prices stable and low.

The output of various produce saw year-on-year increases, with beef up by 4.5 percent, mutton by 5.1 percent, dairy by 7.5 percent, eggs by 2.9 percent, and seafood by 4.5 percent. This production growth contributed to a downward trend in prices, reflecting ample supply.

Approximately 110 million mu (7.3 million hectares) of land has been dedicated to vegetable cultivation this year, marking an increase of more than 1 million mu compared to the same period last year.

Zeng Yande, an official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, emphasized that the thriving rural economy in the first half of 2023 has played a vital role in supporting the country's goals of steady growth, employment, and stable commodity prices.

A farmer picks peaches at an orchard in Yongle township, Nanming district of Guiyang city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Qiao Qiming)

A farmer picks dragon fruits at a farm in Yangjia town, Fucheng district of Mianyang city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 8, the first day of autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo/Chen Dongdong)

Villagers harvest lotus roots at a lotus pond in Guanfu village, Huangtugang town, Zhangshu city, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Aug. 7. (Photo/Bao Gansheng)

Workers unload swimming crabs at a dock in an aquatic products market in east China's Zhejiang Province on Aug. 7. (Photo/Chen Yongjian)

