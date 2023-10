We Are China

Time for autumn harvest across China

Xinhua) 10:41, October 05, 2023

Farmers carry harvested rice in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 4, 2023. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 4, 2023 shows farmers harvesting oysters in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A farmer bags corn for airing in Guangping County of Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 4, 2023. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 4, 2023 shows farmers picking chrysanthemums in Donghong Village of Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 4, 2023 shows paddy fields in Dongli Village of Jingxi, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhao Jingwu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Hongyu)