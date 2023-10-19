Chili peppers bring wealth to Bohu in NW China Xinjiang

Chili peppers recently entered harvest season in Bohu county, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Farmers sun dry red chili peppers in Bohu county, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Gong Ling)

Farmers have been busy sun drying chili peppers in a village of Bohu county. "Planting chili peppers guarantees a stable income and better lives," said Dong Zhiqiang, a resident in the village.

Dong planted a chili pepper variety that is rich in Capsicum red pigment on 30 mu (2 hectares) of land this year and harvested all his chili peppers.

"The yield per mu is expected to reach 500 kg to 600 kg," he said. "The variety I planted this year was well received in the market last year. And Bohu chili peppers are so famous that I don't have to worry about sales."

A farmer sun dries chili peppers in Bohu county, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Gong Ling)

Known for high-quality chili peppers, Bohu county planted a chili pepper variety rich in Capsicum red pigment, with high yield and strong disease resistance on over 64,000 mu of land this year.

The Bohu chili pepper was recognized as a geographical indication product by the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture in 2013. It was also recognized as one of the top 10 famous chili peppers by the China Vegetable Marketing Association in 2020.

The chili pepper planting industry has emerged as a pillar industry with high yield, huge market potential and great prospects for Bohu county.

Aerial photo shows sun-drying fields in Bohu county, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Duguerjiafu)

Photo shows a sun-drying field in Bohu county, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Duguerjiafu)

