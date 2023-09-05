Chili peppers enter harvest season in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 13:21, September 05, 2023

Covering an area of 80,000 mu (5,333 hectares), chili peppers have recently entered their harvest season in Qixingguan district, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Photo shows chili peppers in Qixingguan district, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Zhang Yuanyuan)

This year, the output of chili peppers in the district is expected to reach 120,000 tonnes, with an estimated output worth 480 million yuan ($66 million), said Zhou Yun, a researcher with the district's bureau of agriculture and rural affairs.

Regarding the chili pepper industry’s importance in bringing wealth to people, the district has promoted the large-scale and standardized development of the sector in recent years.

The district's bureau of agriculture and rural affairs has sent agricultural technicians to the fields to provide farmers with training, guidance and services in terms of seedling cultivation, chili pepper planting, management, and disease and pest control, Zhou added.

Farmers harvest chili peppers in Qixingguan district, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Zhang Yuanyuan)

The output of around 500 mu of chili peppers in Qingshan village, Xiangshui township of the district is expected to be worth 1 million yuan to 1.2 million yuan, said Wang Sixue, an official in the village.

"Before planting chili peppers, we signed a contract with a company, which is entitled to purchase chili peppers from our village," Wang said, adding that the company provided seedlings to farmers and will buy chili peppers in a unified manner, ensuring that growers need not worry about sales.

The district will further promote the development of the chili pepper industry to increase production and raise farmers' incomes, thus boosting rural revitalization.

Photo shows harvested chili peppers in Qixingguan district, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Zhang Yuanyuan)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)