Chili peppers generate wealth for county in NW China's Shaanxi

People's Daily Online) 09:31, October 12, 2023

A farmer loads newly-picked Chili peppers on a truck in Jingbian county, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Bai Lingyan)

Chili peppers have reached optimal ripeness and abundance, and are sent to the market in Jingbian county, Yulin city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, generating wealth for local growers.

Local villagers are busy picking, sorting, weighing and loading Chili peppers . "The harvest of Chili peppers will guarantee villagers’ income, making our lives more prosperous," said Ma Jinlu, a major grower in Dongkeng township of the county.

“Now, continuous supply of Chili peppers is reaching the market. So far, more than 50,000 yuan ($6,855) worth of Chili peppers have been sold. With the help of proper cultivation methods, one greenhouse dedicated to growing Chili peppers can generate an annual income of some 20,000 yuan," he added.

"The county boasts favorable conditions for vegetable cultivation such as a fertile soil and high altitude, and is suitable for developing high-quality vegetables," said Wang Hong, a technician at the bureau of agriculture and rural affairs of the county. Wang said the county now has a vegetable cultivation area of 36,800 mu (2,453 hectares), with a total output of 184,000 tonnes and total revenue of over 460 million yuan.

