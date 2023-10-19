We Are China

Xinjiang starts mechanical cotton harvesting

Ecns.cn) 10:58, October 19, 2023

A machinery picker collects cotton in a field in Toksun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yanmin)

Xinjiang has entered its large-scale cotton harvest period this year. Domestically-made machinery cotton pickers have played an important role in improving the efficiency of cotton picking.

Freshly picked cotton is rolled into round bales in a field in Toksun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yanmin)

