Thursday, October 19, 2023

Scenes of bountiful autumn harvests across China

(People's Daily Online) 15:57, October 19, 2023
Scenes of bountiful autumn harvests across China
Farmers pick chili peppers in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China Meteorological Administration)

Farmers across China are making the most of the sunny days to harvest and plant crops, filling fields with the joy of abundant harvests and easier and efficient farm work powered by mechanization and informatization.

China's National Meteorological Center said over half of the autumn harvest has been completed nationwide. More than 50 percent of the single-season rice, corn and soybeans have been harvested, while winter wheat and oilseed rape planting are underway.


