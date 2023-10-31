In pics: Autumn harvests across China

People's Daily Online) 09:29, October 31, 2023

Photo shows harvesters working in a paddy field in Qianfan village, Yitong township, Yitong Manchu Autonomous County of northeast China's Jilin Province. (Photo courtesy of the tax bureau of Yitong Manchu Autonomous County)

Autumn harvest is in full swing across China. Local tax authorities have contributed to scenes of bountiful autumn harvests by fully leveraging their functions, focusing on the needs of agribusinesses and farmers, implementing preferential tax and fee policies, and optimizing services, thus helping boost farmers' incomes and enhancing agricultural production.

