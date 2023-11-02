Autumn scenery across China

Xinhua) 10:28, November 02, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2023 shows the autumn view of Jinqiansong Park of Anji County, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Xia Pengfei/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 30, 2023 shows the autumn view of Donghu Lake in Linhai City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2023 shows the autumn view of a forest farm in Longshan County of Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zeng Xianghui/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2023 shows the autumn view of a forest farm in Longshan County of Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zeng Xianghui/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2023 shows the autumn view in Longji Town of Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tian Rurui/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 30, 2023 shows the autumn view of Chenghu Village, Jinxi County, Fuzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo by Deng Xingdong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows the autumn view in Xinsheng Village of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2023 shows the autumn view of a village in Hongcun Town, Yixian County, Huangshan City, central China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 1, 2023 shows the autumn view in Hongcun Town, Yixian County, Huangshan City, central China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2023 shows the autumn view of a village in Hongcun Town, Yixian County, Huangshan City, central China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

