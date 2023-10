We Are China

Autumn scenery in Changchun, NE China

Xinhua) 09:24, October 20, 2023

Visitors take an autumn-day walk at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Visitors take photos among autumn leaves at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A visitor takes photos of autumn leaves at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Visitors take photos among autumn leaves at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Visitors take photos among autumn leaves at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

A visitor takes photos of autumn leaves at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2023 shows autumn leaves at a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)