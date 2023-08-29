18th Changchun Film Festival opens

Xinhua) 08:32, August 29, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 28, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the 18th Changchun Film Festival in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. The film festival is scheduled from Monday to Saturday. (Photo by Tang Chengzhuo/Xinhua)

The judging panel attend the opening ceremony of the 18th Changchun Film Festival in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 28, 2023. The film festival is scheduled from Monday to Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

