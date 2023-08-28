China-Northeast Asia Expo concludes with record project investment

Xinhua) 08:09, August 28, 2023

Visitors shop at the 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, the capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

CHANGCHUN, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Investment deals worth 84.48 billion yuan (about 11.59 billion U.S. dollars) were reached during the 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo, which concluded Sunday in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province.

A total of 99 projects were signed during the five-day expo, setting a new record in terms of project investment scale, said Lyu Haiqiang, deputy director of the executive committee of the expo.

These ventures span a diverse spectrum of sectors, including new energy, modern agriculture, equipment manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and modern services, Lyu said.

Themed "Joint Development of Northeast Asia in Cooperation for the Future," the expo saw the offline participation of over 20,000 merchants from 123 countries and regions.

In addition, an online exhibition platform also attracted over 1,840 exhibitors seeking cooperation opportunities in Northeast Asia, one of the most dynamic regions in the world.

The China-Northeast Asia Expo has become a significant platform for building consensus and forging economic and trade cooperation between China and its neighboring countries, and even beyond.

Since its inception in 2005, the China-Northeast Asia Expo has seen 14 editions, and witnessed the signing of more than 3,000 cooperation projects with a total investment value exceeding 2 trillion yuan.

