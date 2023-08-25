A look at 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun

A child touches a carpet from Iran at the 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, the capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 23, 2023. The 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo opened Wednesday in Changchun. The five-day event, scheduled both online and offline, has attracted more than 1,000 companies from home and abroad, with a predominant representation from countries in Northeast Asia. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

Visitors shop at the 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, the capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 24, 2023. The 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo opened Wednesday in Changchun. The five-day event, scheduled both online and offline, has attracted more than 1,000 companies from home and abroad, with a predominant representation from countries in Northeast Asia. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Visitors buy Russian food products at the 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, the capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 24, 2023. The 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo opened Wednesday in Changchun. The five-day event, scheduled both online and offline, has attracted more than 1,000 companies from home and abroad, with a predominant representation from countries in Northeast Asia. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Visitors buy products from Nepal at the 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, the capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 24, 2023. The 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo opened Wednesday in Changchun. The five-day event, scheduled both online and offline, has attracted more than 1,000 companies from home and abroad, with a predominant representation from countries in Northeast Asia. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

An Iranian exhibitor arranges exhibits at the 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, the capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 23, 2023. The 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo opened Wednesday in Changchun. The five-day event, scheduled both online and offline, has attracted more than 1,000 companies from home and abroad, with a predominant representation from countries in Northeast Asia. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

