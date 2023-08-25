A look at 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun
A child touches a carpet from Iran at the 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, the capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 23, 2023. The 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo opened Wednesday in Changchun. The five-day event, scheduled both online and offline, has attracted more than 1,000 companies from home and abroad, with a predominant representation from countries in Northeast Asia. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Visitors shop at the 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, the capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 24, 2023. The 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo opened Wednesday in Changchun. The five-day event, scheduled both online and offline, has attracted more than 1,000 companies from home and abroad, with a predominant representation from countries in Northeast Asia. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Visitors buy Russian food products at the 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, the capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 24, 2023. The 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo opened Wednesday in Changchun. The five-day event, scheduled both online and offline, has attracted more than 1,000 companies from home and abroad, with a predominant representation from countries in Northeast Asia. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Visitors buy products from Nepal at the 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, the capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 24, 2023. The 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo opened Wednesday in Changchun. The five-day event, scheduled both online and offline, has attracted more than 1,000 companies from home and abroad, with a predominant representation from countries in Northeast Asia. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
An Iranian exhibitor arranges exhibits at the 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, the capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 23, 2023. The 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo opened Wednesday in Changchun. The five-day event, scheduled both online and offline, has attracted more than 1,000 companies from home and abroad, with a predominant representation from countries in Northeast Asia. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Northeast Asia Expo opens in Chinese city of Changchun
- Cracking the code of FAW-Volkswagen's 'high-quality' win-win model
- Trailer: Journey on wheels through the city of Changchun
- Hardcore speed! A glimpse behind China's 350km/h bullet train production line
- Staff work at assembly line of China's leading automaker FAW
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.